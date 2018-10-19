Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

President of Artsakh visits Oncology Center in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 19 visited the Oncology Center in Stepanakert where he got acquainted with the activity of the institution, talked to the staff and the patients, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration