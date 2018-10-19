Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

President nominates attorney Vahe Grigoryan for vacant Constitutional Court judge position


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has nominated Vahe Grigoryan’s candidacy for judge at the Constitutional Court, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan said in a statement.

Grigoryan is an attorney.

He said that the confirmation hearing will take place during the upcoming parliamentary sessions that will begin October 23.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




