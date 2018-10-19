Presentation of book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia” held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On October 18, Political Science Association of Armenia (PSAA) and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung office in the South Caucasus jointly organized the presentation of the bilingual English/Russian book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia”, PSAA told Armenpress.

H.E. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Mr. Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, representatives from the embassies of Russian Federation, Poland, Romania, and the EU delegation to Armenia, as well as PSAA members and experts on regional security dynamics attended the event.

Professor Hayk Kotanjian, the Honorary President, Political Science Association of Armenia, Doctor of Political Science, and Felix Hett, Director, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung South Caucasus office, made welcome remarks. The event was moderated by Benyamin Poghosyan, PSAA Executive director, PhD in History.

Papers by Richard Giragosian, Director, Yerevan-based “Regional Studies Center”, George Vlad Niculescu, Head, Brussels-based “European Geopolitical Forum”, and Maria Lagutina, Doctor of Political Science, Associate Professor, Department of World Politics, Saint Petersburg State University are published in the book.

In the context of Russia – West strategic contradictions the experts and participants emphasized the significance of pursuing of balanced foreign policy by Armenia which allows Yerevan to position itself as an efficient hub of cooperation between the European Union and Eurasian Economic Union.

The speeches were followed by a discussion during which participants expressed their views on the possibilities of EU – EAEU cooperation, and Armenia’s role in it.

Summarizing the event, Benyamin Poghosyan, PSAA Executive Director, mentioned that PSAA would continue to pay close attention to the issues of regional security dynamics and Armenia’s foreign policy.