President Sarkissian visits German Embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian today visited the Germany Embassy in Yerevan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the German people, in the person of Ambassador Matthias Kiesler, the Embassy staff, on the national day – the German Unity Day, which is celebrated in early October.

The President and his spouse, as well as the German Ambassador also visited an exhibition of famous German painter Herbert Mayer at the National Gallery of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan