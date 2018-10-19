Acting PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Izmirlian Foundation’s Vice President Greg Jerejian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted Vice President of the Izmirlian Foundation Greg Jerejian, the acting PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the programs being implemented by the Foundation in Armenia, stating that they contribute to the development of different sectors and solution of existing issues. The acting PM noted that the government is ready to closely cooperate with the Foundation for effectively implementing its programs.

In his turn Greg Jerejian introduced the Foundation’s activity and upcoming programs, in particular, in the fields of education, healthcare, tourism and culture. He informed that they are going to implement a major program aimed at the preservation of cultural heritage in Meghri which will contribute to the tourism development.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the Foundation’s programs and stated that the government also plans to implement different programs aimed at developing the aforementioned spheres. He expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure progress and development in these sectors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan