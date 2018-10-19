Advisors to Russian and US Presidents to participate in upcoming International Forum of Eurasian Partnership in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd International Forum of Eurasian Partnership (IFEP) will take place in Yerevan, Armenia on October 22-24, reports Armenpress.

Business and governmental delegations from several Eurasian, European and American countries will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Forum. The purpose is to get acquainted with Armenia’s investment environment, create new business ties and strengthen the previous ties and business programs.

A scientific session will be held on the sidelines of the Forum with the participation of renowned Diaspora-Armenian scientists. The moderator is theoretician-crystalist, mineral scientist, chemist, physicist, Professor Artem Oganov.

The Forum is organized on the initiative of Mr. Ara Abrahamyan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and the Chairman of IFEP Coordinating Council.

Sergey Glazyev, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Rudolf Giuliani, Advisor to the President of the United States on Cybersecurity, will participate in the Forum by the invitation of Ara Abrahamyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan