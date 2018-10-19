Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Russia, Uzbekistan sign $27 billion worth agreements at interregional forum


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Uzbekistan have signed agreements totaling $27 billion during their first interregional forum underway in Tashkent, TASS reported citing the Uzbek economy ministry.

"Nearly 800 trade and investment agreements and memorandums worth about $27 bln have been signed during the first Russian-Uzbek interregional cooperation forum," the ministry said, according to TASS.

An agreement has been reached on setting up 79 joint ventures, 23 trading houses and creating 20 wholesale distribution centers in Uzbekistan, TASS reported citing the ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




