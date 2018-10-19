Pashinyan expected to address nation in ‘open, comprehensive and detailed conversation’ at Kapan rally

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected to address all nationwide issues today in an upcoming speech.

Pashinyan will speak today at a rally in the town of Kapan.

“During today’s upcoming rally in Kapan I will address not only the mayoral elections. I intend to speak about all nationwide issues that were accumulated during this period. An open, comprehensive and detailed conversation will take place. I mean to say that my speech tonight won’t be simply addressed to Kapan, not only Syunik, but also all cities and villages of Armenia. Therefore, if you aren’t planning to come to Kapan, I will wait for you at 18:00 in the live broadcast of my account,” Pashinyan said on Facebook, referring to his Facebook page.

Earlier he had said that he will pay a working visit on October 19 to Kapan for discussions with local authorities. And in the evening Pashinyan said he will participate in the campaigning rally of Narek Babayan, the candidate for mayor of the town who is running for office from the Im Kayl (My Step) political team.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan