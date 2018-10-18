President Sarkissian sends condolence letter on Ara Guler’s demise

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a condolence message on the occasion of Ara Guler’s demise.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the letter runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the demise of one of the most famous annalists of our times, Ara Guler.

His photographs are not usual images depicted by a mechanical equipment with an indifferent and cold gaze, but a warm and infiltrating look of an artist at the world, people, that makes the invisible visible and transient, eternal.

I deeply bemoan the loss of that great individual and extend my deep condolences to hi family members, relatives and the thousands of his fans in Armenia, Turkey and worldwide”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan