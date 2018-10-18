Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders establish operative connection  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Operative connection has been established between the acting PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told the reporters on October 18.

“According to our agreement, a reliable operative connection has been established with the Azerbaijani side and we can say that any information can be conveyed to the Azerbaijani President and from their side to me within half an hour. It’s not so that we contact each other every time a ceasefire violation takes, only in case of necessity”, Pashinyan said.

He noted that the situation on the border is unprecedentedly calm, which can be explained by the agreement reached between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Dushanbe.

“Generally speaking, the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line is unprecedentedly calm and it is in some sense the result of Dushanbe agreements”, the acting PM said.

