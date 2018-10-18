Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

President Bako Sahakyan visits eastern section of Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 18 visited the eastern section of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan borderline where he got acquainted with the service process of soldiers and the current situation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President was accompanied by defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, as well as other officials.  

