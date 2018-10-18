President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to 100th anniversary of Msmna battle

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 18 attended an event in Msmna village dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Msmna battle, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President spoke of the Msmna battle as one of the significant chapters and victories of the Artsakh National-Liberation Struggle, noting that this heroic battle has been a source of inspiration, contributing its unique mite in the patriotic upbringing of the younger generation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan