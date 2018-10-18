Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict is clear and concrete, says acting FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side’s position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is clear and concrete, acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, commenting on the interview of the outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, reports Armenpress.

“Our position on the Karabakh conflict is clear and very concrete. Last time I have talked about it in Luxembourg, the prime minister also talked about it. We are working and negotiating within the framework of our positions and will continue the work on this direction”, the acting FM said.

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told Evnreport that he understands that the “2016 April war further escalated the perceptions of Armenians, but the harsh reality is that any settlement is going to require a return of some portion of occupied territories”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan