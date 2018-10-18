President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has told the Hayastan All Armenian Fund that he will donate his entire salary since taking office in May to the charitably organization.

“During our meeting in May of 2018 I expressed my faith for the fund and its projects in a very simple way – I said that I am ready to donate my salary to the fund,” Sarkissian said during a meeting today with members of Hayastan All Armenia Fund. He said that his entire salary which has been accumulated since taking office will be donated to the fund in the coming days “in order to have my small contribution in the solution of big and important issues”.

Sarkissian, who is also the President of the Board of Trustees of the fund, talked to the new executive director and the staff of the fund about its activities.

“Present your vision, after which we will quickly discuss and this discussion will become public, because the fund belongs to the Armenian people. The old working methods are no longer effective,” Sarkissian said, noting that Hayastan All Armenian Fund has achieved numerous successes in the past, but “it doesn’t mean that the same model can be repeated for ages”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan