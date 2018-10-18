LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.34% to $2024.00, copper price down by 1.15% to $6213.00, lead price up by 0.34% to $2095.00, nickel price down by 1.89% to $12480.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19100.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $2596.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.