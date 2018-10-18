LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.34% to $2024.00, copper price down by 1.15% to $6213.00, lead price up by 0.34% to $2095.00, nickel price down by 1.89% to $12480.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19100.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $2596.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:57 European Stocks - 17-10-18
- 08:56 US stocks down - 17-10-18
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-10-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-10-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 17-10-18
- 01:00 Renowned Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler dies at 90
- 10.17-20:49 Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan meet at Presidential Residence
- 10.17-19:47 Our revolution has no way to be a failure – Pashinyan gives speech in Armavir
- 10.17-19:39 Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan meets with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
- 10.17-18:33 Nikol Pashinyan receives EEAS Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia Thomas Mayr- Harting
- 10.17-18:12 Last year visitors to Armenia spent over 1.1 billion USD
- 10.17-17:42 President Sarkissian hosts Columbia University Professor John Bilezikian
- 10.17-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-10-18
- 10.17-17:29 Asian Stocks - 17-10-18
- 10.17-17:26 President receives Russian ambassador
- 10.17-16:51 Acting first deputy PM says executive is ready for different developments
- 10.17-16:30 Armenia’s TUMO goes global: opens Paris branch, Beirut up ahead
- 10.17-16:24 Parliament to convene special session October 22
- 10.17-15:13 Terrorism not ruled out in Crimea explosion - Kremlin
- 10.17-15:10 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament holds meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands
- 10.17-14:23 Armenia improves positions in Global Competitiveness Index
- 10.17-14:19 Acting PM views donated Chinese ambulance vehicles
- 10.17-13:50 Pashinyan to rally for ally mayoral candidate in Armenian town
- 10.17-13:45 Prosperous Armenia party committed to political agreement reached with acting PM Pashinyan – MP
- 10.17-13:33 Ex-PM’s jailed brother released on bail
- 10.17-12:52 Acting minister Arayik Harutyunyan meets EU Commissioner Carlos Moedas in Paris
- 10.17-12:41 HHK hardliner-turned Pashinyan supporter eyes job in Europe
- 10.17-12:19 China donates 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia
- 10.17-12:01 New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey
- 10.17-11:48 No enemies, insiders or outsiders in new times, Pashinyan says regarding appointment of police general as governor
- 10.17-11:36 Acting education and science minister attends opening ceremony of TUMO branch in Paris
- 10.17-11:15 Success Story: Former Intern at Business Armenia becomes investor, establishes production
- 10.17-11:07 Acting PM Pashinyan visits “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair
- 10.17-10:37 Civil Contract party most probably to participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step alliance format
- 10.17-10:29 Pashinyan’s probable nomination in upcoming election to be formal technicality in pre-arranged scenario of being vetoed to disband parliament
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 2958 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
19:43, 10.11.2018
Viewed 2093 times April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
19:18, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1917 times Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 1877 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12
10:33, 10.12.2018
Viewed 1762 times Welcome to Yerevan! WATCH: Global leaders hit the dancefloor, party to Armenian music