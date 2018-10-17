Our revolution has no way to be a failure – Pashinyan gives speech in Armavir

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Board Member of My Step Block’s “Civil Contract” Party Nikol Pashinyan participated in the election campaign rally of Davit Khudatyan, My Step block’s candidate of Armavir city mayor.

“I am glad to see you happy with victorious eyes and free and proud citizen's gaze”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying. He added that hereafter the winner of any election will be the people. “You will win always and in all elections because thereafter none of your votes will be falsified, no one will dare to steal your vote, no one will dare to steal your power and no one will doubt who the highest representatives of the power are in the Republic of Armenia”, he said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, huge political changes have taken place and a Government has been established with an acting PM at the head which acts without a sense of obligation towards any separate group. “Our sole obligation is before the people and this is the key point of our revolution. This is the reason why our revolution has no way to be a failure”, Pashinyan said, noting that up till now hundreds of thousands of citizens of Armenia had the right to vote but had no voice.

Addressing the residents of Armavir, the acting PM introduced their candidate. “He is one of you who grew with you. Go to the polling stations and vote for Davit Khudatyan because these elections are not just city mayor elections, but the continuation of the revolution and the revolution we carried out in the squares now enters into polling stations”, he said.

