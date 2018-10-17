Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-10-18

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 483.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.11 drams to 559.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.74 drams to 635.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 14.82 drams to 19146.92 drams. Silver price down by 0.09 drams to 229.55 drams. Platinum price down by 64.88 drams to 13099.62 drams.