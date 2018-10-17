Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament holds meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan on October 17 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma (residence in Tbilisi, Georgia), the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the development of inter-state relations, bilateral cooperation prospects in different sectors, as well as the recent domestic developments in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan