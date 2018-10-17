Acting PM views donated Chinese ambulance vehicles

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the inauguration of 200 ambulance vehicles that were donated by China.

Acting minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan, acting minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, and China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, among others, participated in the event, the PM’s office said.

The Chinese ambassador said that the donation of the new generation ambulance vehicles is one of the largest projects among similar charitable international programs of China. He said that experts from China have arrived in Armenia to train Armenian first responders regarding the equipment of the vehicles.

“Despite the fact that our countries are located far from each other, the friendship of our peoples has history of centuries,” the Ambassador said. “I am sure that China and Armenia will continue cooperation in various areas and that the Armenian-Chinese ties will be continuous and strong,” he added.

