U.S. issues new Iran sanctions targeting Bank Mellat, other companies

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting Bank Mellat and Mehr Eqtesad Bank, among other companies.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, Esfehan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company, and other companies linked to investment, commodities and engineering, according to a press release on the Treasury’s website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan