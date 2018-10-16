Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

President Sarkissian accepts Cabinet’s resignation


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has accepted the resignation of the Cabinet of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




