Armenian people’s potential should be involved in country’s development process, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet session Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented clarifications over the decision to appoint former deputy police chief of Armenia Hunan Poghosyan as governor of Syunik province, reports Armenpress.

“You know that Mr. Poghosyan was serving for a long time as a first deputy police chief of Armenia under the previous government, the previous leadership. In some sense this offer may seem strange, therefore I want to present clarifications. During my remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of the Yerevan Mayor I said, outlined the logic of post-revolutionary times. The key task for us is that after the snap elections the peaceful, velvet revolution must be considered as completed, and the potential of the Armenian people must be involved in Armenia’s development process. In this sense I consider important the fact that no one should consider his/her life as ended in Armenia as a result of the revolution. We must prevent development of a phenomenon in this logic which can be called a political racism when people are subjected to persecutions for holding office previously or having ties with the former governments. Today there are people in the government who had such ties. It’s time to be united”, the PM said. “We have stated that all are equal before the law and this relates to everyone. But this doesn’t mean that we are closing the logic of optimization and having more effective governance system. Today as well 90% of the governance system is the same like previously, and our conclusion is not to dismiss these people and bring new ones, but also it is not to leave untouchable”.

“I consider symbolic the appointment of three governors today: one of them is among the active participants of the revolution, Hunan Poghosyan was on the other side of the barricades, and the third governor, Mr. Matevosyan, is a figure with no political preferences, from a neutral political atmosphere. In this sense we also outline our visions on future. None of us, no citizen is untouchable in Armenia, holding office by any of us cannot be interpreted as an advantage, defect or vulnerability before the law. I think we are moving on the right path to unite our potential and serve it for our state’s future”, PM Pashinyan said.

During today’s session Davit Gevorgyan was appointed governor of Aragatsotn, Hunan Poghosyan – governor of Syunik, Hambardzum Matevosyan – governor of Armavir.