PM Pashinyan congratulates new ministers Tigran Khachatryan and Gegham Gevorgyan on appointment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated newly-appointed ministers of agriculture and economic development and investments on assuming office, reports Armenpress.

“Tigran Khachatryan has been appointed minister of economic development and investments, and Gegham Gevorgyan has been appointed minister of agriculture. Congratulations on already de jure and final appointment as a minister”, the PM said.

The two ministers are already taking part in today’s Cabinet session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan