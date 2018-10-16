Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, has died on October 15 at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, BBC reported.

He had revealed the disease’s return only two weeks ago, after previously being treated for it in 2009.

The businessman made his fortune alongside school friend Bill Gates, after they co-founded technology giant Microsoft in 1975.

Paul Allen’s investment firm confirmed news of his death on Monday evening.

“Millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal”, Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf said in a statement.

