Iran rejects reports on embassy evacuation in Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Iran's foreign ministry and diplomatic mission in Ankara on Monday rejected the reports on bombing and evacuation of the country's embassy in Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports, citing IRNA.

Dismissing the reports as false, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Baharam Qasemi said that the staff in the embassy is safe and sound and doing their routine work.

Turkish media today reported that the Iranian embassy has been evacuated following a warning on a possible suicide bomb attack.



The reports also claimed that the street leading to the building was cordoned off after a suspected suicide attacker entered the embassy.



Iran's Ambassador to Ankara has also rejected the evacuation of the embassy, describing the threat as 'false'.



Ebrahim Taherianfard said that a person claiming to be affiliated to the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) had threatened to attack the embassy. Following the threat, Turkish police took strict security measures in the area.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan