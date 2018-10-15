Court extends Manvel Grigoryan's detention for two months

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has made a decision to extend the term of detention of MP Manvel Grigoryan for two month. Grigoryan’s lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan told ARMENPRESS that he plans to make an announcement over the decision.

“I will make an announcement about our position on October 17. My preliminary opinion is that the person is held in custody as a hostage”, Baghdasaryan said.

The court also rejected the motion of Grigoryan’s lawyers to change the preventive measure of Grigoryan by release on bail.

A Yerevan court approved the motion of the Prosecutor General to remand Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in custody on June 19 after the parliament stripped the lawmaker of parliamentary immunity.

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016. The donated supplies even include letters written by schoolchildren during the days of the April War of 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

On June 19, the parliament voted to strip the MP of immunity and approved launching criminal proceedings.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan