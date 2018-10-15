Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Child behind false bomb threat in Yerevan school


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat called in at a public school in Yerevan turned out to be false, ministry of emergency situations spokesperson Satenik Asilyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said there was no need to evacuate the building.

“The caller was a child,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




