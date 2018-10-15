More than 2000 delegates confirm participation in upcoming Eurasian Week Yerevan conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. More than 2000 participants, 150 speakers, including deputy prime ministers and ministers, executives of state-owned companies and business representatives of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries, have confirmed participation in the Eurasian Week Business Conference in Yerevan.

The conference will take place October 22-24 in Yerevan.

Delegates from Armenia, Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Georgia, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Lithuania, Moldova, Nigeria, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Qatar, France, Argentina, Spain and Ukraine have registered to take part in the event.

The conference is the largest business forum in the Eurasian Economic Union territory.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan