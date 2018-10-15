Armenia’s President releases details from meeting with his Artsakh counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Within the frameworks of his visit to the Republic of Artsakh, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert, reports Armenpress.

President Sarkissian told reporters at Shushi’s museum of fine arts that he has discussed wide range of issues with his Artsakh counterpart. “We talked about the domestic political life in Artsakh, the situation in the border, as well as a number of other issues. We also touched upon the future activity of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. No one can underestimate the works of this structure for these years. We expect that the Fund will continue not only operating well, but also ensuring good quality. I, as a chairman of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, will do everything possible for the structure to develop program led by the new executive director which will contribute to reaching the activities of the Fund to a higher level which in its turn will lead to recovering the activity which has been stopped for several months”, the President said.

The Armenian President added that he wouldn’t like to separate his visit to Artsakh as a regular official visit. “Every time by visiting Artsakh I discover it in a new way. In a sense, I come home. This time I visited with my wife and participated in the Harvest festival organized at the Revival square”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that he tasted the Artsakh dishes. “After visiting Shushi’s museum of fine arts, which has a collection of very great paintings in a short period of time, representing the works of different painters, I would like to state that this structure is an architectural value, and it’s welcoming that classic music concerts are regularly being held here”, President Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan