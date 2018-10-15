Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

Armenia confirms participation in Eurovision 2019


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has confirmed participation in the Eurovision 2019 Song Contest, the Public Television of Armenia reported.

“We are happy to inform that Armenia has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision 2019 International Song Contest,” it said.

Details and other news will be available at eurovision.am.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration