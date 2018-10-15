President Sarkissian spends Sunday in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has spent the Sunday in Artsakh.

The Armenian president attended the Harvest Festival, on the occasion of Farmers’ Day, which took place at the central plaza of Stepanakert city.

Sarkissian toured the venue and talked with farmers who presented their products and the guests.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan