Syria and Jordan reopen border for transport communication


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The border crossing between Syria and Jordan officially reopened on October 15 after being closed for three years, Reuters reports. The border, however, will not open to normal traffic yet.

The Syrian government retook the area around the border crossing with Jordan at Nassib in July during a weeks-long Russian-backed offensive to drive rebels from their stronghold in southwest Syria.

The closure of the Nassib crossing in 2015 cut a crucial transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Turkey and the Gulf, and Lebanon and the Gulf, in multi-billion dollar annual trade.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




