Armenia to be represented at World Economic Forum 2018 with individual pavilion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The World Economic Forum 2018, organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), will take place October 22-26 in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the initiative of Armenia’s commercial representative to Switzerland Hayk Hovhannisyan, Armenia will be represented in an individual pavilion at the conference’s Investment Village.

Hovhannisyan will also present Armenia’s investment appeal at the Eastern Europe and Central Asia special session of the conference.

Hovhannisyan highlighted the fact that the conference will be attended by executives of transnational corporations, sovereign and other investment funds and major companies, which will enable to seek real partners and talk to business representatives and present Armenia from a practical point of view.

He said that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is invited by UNCTAD to the upcoming Global Leaders Assembly which will take part within the framework of the conference.

A trilateral Armenia-Belarus-Switzerland business evening is also expected, Hovhannisyan said.

