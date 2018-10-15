Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

‘I don’t trust everybody in the White House’ – Trump


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced that he doesn’t trust everybody in the White House, TASS reports.

“I don’t trust everybody in the White House. I’ll be frankly with you”, Trump said in an interview to CBS TV.

The US President said some people may leave the administration in the near future.

Donald Trump denied the media reports according to which there is a chaos in the White House.

