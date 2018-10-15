‘I don’t trust everybody in the White House’ – Trump
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced that he doesn’t trust everybody in the White House, TASS reports.
“I don’t trust everybody in the White House. I’ll be frankly with you”, Trump said in an interview to CBS TV.
The US President said some people may leave the administration in the near future.
Donald Trump denied the media reports according to which there is a chaos in the White House.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
