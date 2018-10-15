Trump says US does not know whether N. Korea builds new missiles

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Washington has no information at the moment whether North Korea is working on the production of new missiles, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS television channel, TASS reports.

"We really don't know," Trump said. "Let's say the answer is yes, okay? In the meantime, they haven't tested a missile. They haven't tested a rocket."

"They definitely haven't done a nuclear test because you know about them real fast," he said. "It sort of moves the earth. And we have a relationship now."

The historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump took place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island on June 12.

The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang made a commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees. Trump pledged to meet Pyongyang’s demand to halt joint military drills with South Korea.

"We're meeting," Trump continued in his interview with CBS television channel. "I believe he [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un] likes me. I like him. We have a good relationship. It's very important."



