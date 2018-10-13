Canada will continue supporting Armenia at different platforms - Justin Trudeau meets with Catholicos of All Armenians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II received Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See, His Holiness welcomed the first official visit of the Canadian PM to Armenia, hoping that it will further foster the Armenian-Canadian relations and promote the existing partnership.

The Catholicos recorded with satisfaction that the successful organization of the 17th summit of Francophonie in Armenia resulted in deepening of relations between different countries and establishment of new relations and partnership. According to Karekin II, it gave the member states of Francophonie and opportunity to get familiarized with the Armenian people.

The Catholicos of All Armenians presented the mission of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the lives of Armenians and that the Armenian Church passed through the difficulties and challenges together with the Armenian people throughout centuries, suffered the same sufferings and deprivations.

Karekin II also appreciated the warm attitude of the Canadian authorities towards the Armenian community. In this context His Holiness noted that the Armenian community in Canada is a nice bridge for the development of relations between the two countries.

The Canadian PM noted that he is glad for the meeting, emphasizing that it’s a great pleasure to pay another visit to Armenia after 3 decades and a great honor to be hosted at the religious center of Armenia.

Speaking about the Armenian community in Canada, Justin Trudeau noted that Canada has to thank the Canadian-Armenians who have made a great contribution to various aspects of life of Canada. Referring to the Armenian-Canadian relations, the PM noted that Canada is proud to be Armenia’s partner and will continue cooperation in various spheres.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan