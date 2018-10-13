New Mayor of Yerevan sworn in

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Marutyan has been inaugurated as the new Mayor of Yerevan.

He ran for office in the city council elections from the My Step bloc, which won a landslide victory.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, government officials, politicians, cultural and public figures and others.

Marutyan took the oath to “uphold the Constitution of Armenia, the law, the City Council decisions during his term in office, to carry out the duties of Yerevan Mayor honestly and duly, to serve for the prosperity of Yerevan and work for the welfare of its citizens.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan