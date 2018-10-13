Canada’s Trudeau honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan accompanied Trudeau during the visit.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan presented the history of creation of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to the Canadian PM.

Trudeau also toured the museum-institute and signed the guest book.

He also planted a symbolic fir tree in the Tsitsernakaberd park.

The Canadian Senate adopted a resolution back in 2002 recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan