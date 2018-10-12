Armenian, Kosovar presidents hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi – as the leader of a member country to the International Organization of La Francophonie, Sarkissian’s office said.

The sides in particular talked about genocides and stressed that recognition and condemnation of the crime are the best means for preventing them.

Kosovo is not recognized by Armenia.

