Armenia and Togolese FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with the foreign minister of Togo, Robert Dussey. Togo’s FM is in Armenia for the XVII Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation in various directions and addressed the prospects for boosting commercial ties and regional partnership.

The foreign ministers attached importance to multilateral formats, especially the La Francophonie.

The sides also discussed agenda issues of the ongoing summit in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan