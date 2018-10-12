Former adviser Powell just one of many being eyed for U.N., Trump says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was talking to his former adviser and Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell about possibly succeeding Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but that Powell was just one of many people under consideration, Reuters reports.

Asked whether Powell was the front-runner, Trump told reporters at the White House: “No, but she’s somebody we’re talking to.”

“We’re looking at many people,” Trump said, adding that some of the people under consideration were currently in his administration. “There are some tremendous, talented people.”

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina before taking the U.N. job under Trump, said on Tuesday she was stepping down at the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had five people on his short list for U.N. envoy, including Powell. He said U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was not on the list but he was willing to consider him.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan