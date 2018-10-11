Armenian President meets with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the 17th summit of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid. Estonia has an observer status in OIF.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian welcomed the participation of the President of Estonia in the summit. During the meeting the Presidents of the 2 countries referred to the opportunities of expanding the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation. Particularly, the partnership in the spheres of tourism and IT was highlighted, as well as the activation of youth exchange programs.

