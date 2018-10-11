Yerevan La Francophonie summit confirms new membership bids
17:41, 11 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The UAE, Kosovo and Serbia have been granted associate member status at the International Organization of La Francophonie, the organization said on Twitter.
“Welcome to UAE, Kosovo and Serbia as Francophonie associate members,” the OIF said on Twitter.
Gambia, Ireland, Louisiana (USA) and Malta were granted observer status.
