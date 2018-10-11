President of Artsakh appoints new advisor
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Karen Nersisyan as his new advisor and director of the economic department of his office, Sahakyan’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
