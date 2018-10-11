Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

PM Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General welcome official delegations of XVII summit


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary General Michaelle Jean are welcoming the official delegations of the XVII summit at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, the venue which is hosting the summit of the organization.

Delegations from 84 countries have arrived to take part in the summit.

Leaders of 38 countries will participate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News

... last news on "Francophonie"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration