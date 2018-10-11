PM Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General welcome official delegations of XVII summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary General Michaelle Jean are welcoming the official delegations of the XVII summit at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, the venue which is hosting the summit of the organization.

Delegations from 84 countries have arrived to take part in the summit.

Leaders of 38 countries will participate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan