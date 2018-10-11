Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

XVII summit of La Francophonie kicks off in Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The XVII summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie is commencing in Yerevan, Armenia.

The official welcoming ceremony of delegations has kicked off at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

Delegations from 84 countries have arrived to take part in the summit.

Leaders of 38 countries will participate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




