Diplomatic relations established between Armenia and The Gambia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on October 9 with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia Mamadou Tangara in the sidelines of the 35th Ministerial conference of Francophonie.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and The Gambia signed a protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that it will foster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

FM Mnatsakanyan noted that the Armenian side attaches great importance to cooperation with African countries, highlighting the role of Francophonie in this context.

