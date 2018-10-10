PM Pashinyan assures Armenian Government will support all innovative and creative ideas

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government will support anyone wanting to do business in Armenia with the condition that their activities will be fully in line with the law, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced in his speech at the economic forum in the sidelines of the Francophonie summit.

The PM welcomed the participants in Armenia, at the symbolic “Tumo” center, which, according to the PM, embodies the new Armenia.

“As you know Armenia is in a stage where once again its commitment to values such as freedom, democracy, equality before the law, human rights was reaffirmed. These values are also the basis of Francophonie and the slogan of the velvet revolution. The velvet revolution was not just a political act, but also a revolution of values. Finally, that revolution will have no value if we fail to carry out an economic revolution. In that sense, now we are in the most important stage of our revolution and we have to ensure economic success with clear rules for everyone who want and can start a business in Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that those rules have been announced numerous times. But the PM, taking advantage of the presence of numerous businessmen, reiterated that they have two preconditions for anyone who wants to do business in Armenia. “Any activity should be fully in line with the law and we will help everyone to create maximally many jobs and of course, pay taxes”, Pashinyan said, reassuring that the Government will support everyone who will respect the two rules.

The PM noted that he was glad to learn that the main emphasis of the works of the economic forum was on digital economy, since the goal of the Government is to transfer Armenia into a high-tech country from an agrarian one. “Those who are familiar with Armenia know that there are enough human resources for implementing the economic transformation”, PM Pashinyan underlined, adding that any creative and innovative idea will be supported by the Government of Armenia.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

Armenia is a member of the organization since 2008 and will assume the presidency over the organization during this summit.

