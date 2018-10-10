Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau to arrive on official visit to Armenia today

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive to Armenia on an official visit on October 10, PM Pashinyan’s office said.

Trudeau is arriving to take part in the XVII La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

A one-on-one and an expanded format meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected.

Trudeau is also expected to have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos Garegin II.

The Canadian PM will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

An official dinner will be held on behalf of PM Nikol Pashinyan in honor of the Canadian PM.

The official visit will end on October 13.

