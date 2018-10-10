BREAKING: President initiates consultations with parliamentary factions on early election issue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has initiatied consultations with parliamentary factions to discuss the existing situation in the country, the president’s office said.

The president held a meeting with Republican (HHK) faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan.

Sarkissian commended the negotiations path adopted by the political forces recently and attached importance to the atmosphere of tolerance and solidarity in the country. The president once again stressed that the existing problems can be and should be solved through dialogue, within the framework of the Constitution and laws – being guided by national and state interests.

Baghdasaryan reiterated the HHK statement, whereby it said that it doesn’t indent and didn’t intend to nominate a candidate for prime minister, at the same time by not accepting the arguments on the need to hold the snap elections in December of this year.

At the same time, he said that the political forces should have proper time to prepare for elections.

